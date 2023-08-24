UNICEF labels Afghanistan a major weapons-contaminated country

Ariana: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that Afghanistan is one of the most weapons-contaminated countries in the world with all kinds of weapons, mines and unexploded ordnances, and children make up 85% of the victims of explosions in this country. This is while the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OCHA) recently announced that more than 700 children were killed or injured in Afghanistan due to the explosion of land mines, explosives and improvised explosive devices. Click here to read more (external link).