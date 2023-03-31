UN supports 24 addiction treatment centers in Afghanistan

Ariana: The United Nations Drug Control Programme and the Centre for International Crime Prevention, (UNODC) say it will support the rehabilitation program of drug addicts in Afghanistan, by covering 24 addicts’ treatment centers, state-run Bakhtar agency reported. The UNODC will provide food, heating equipment, health materials, and medicine for these centers. Currently, 3.5 million, which is about 10% of the total population of Afghanistan, are drug addicts, according to UNODC. The UNODC will support these centers for at least six months. Click here to read more (external link).

