UN: Afghan War Inflicts Record Civilian Deaths

Ayaz Gul

VOA News

July 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD — The United Nations says the conflict in Afghanistan killed nearly 1,700 civilians in the first six months of 2018, the highest number recorded at any comparable time over the last decade.

The midyear report on civilian casualties released by the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) Sunday documented close to 3,500 injured civilians in the same period.

“We urge parties to seize all opportunities to find a peaceful settlement – this is the best way that they can protect all civilians,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, who is head of UNAMA.

