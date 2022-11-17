UN: 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating devices

Ariana: The United Nations has announced that 79% of Afghan people do not have access to heating equipment in the coming winter. Aleksandar Bodiroza, Representative of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Afghanistan tweeted Wednesday that, “79 percent of the country’s people do not have access to heating equipment.” He also said that survival in the bitter winter is an additional challenge to the daily challenges of the Afghan people, and the United Nations Population Fund distributes winter aid packages to vulnerable families. Click here to read more (external link).