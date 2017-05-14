Senators Question UN Report On Kandahar Police Chief

Tolo News: A number of lawmakers at Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Sunday lent their support to Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq following a report by the United Nations Committee against Torture, calling Raziq a “patriotic and champion” police officer. The UN committee alleged that Gen. Raziq had used different methods of torture against prisoners such as suffocation, crushing the testicles, pumping water into stomach and administering electric shocks. Gen. Raziq has denied all the allegations and has termed the report unprofessional and unauthentic. Click here to read more (external link).