Tolo News: Russia is likely to obstruct the process of removing Gulbuddin Hekmatyar’s name from the UN sanctions list, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report stated Tuesday. Quoting Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova the report stated that Russia has put the delisting on hold but hadn’t blocked it. She did not give reasons to why Russia needed more time, WSJ reported. Russia is one of the permanent members of the UN Security Council. Click here to read more (external link).