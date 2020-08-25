formats

Illegal mining costs Afghanistan millions annually: UN

· 1 Comment

AA: In its latest National Human Development Report on mineral extraction in Afghanistan, the UN Development Program said the war-ravaged country could have collected over $100 million from minerals in royalties and export duties alone on a yearly basis. It said control of mineral extraction by insurgent groups such as the Taliban and Daesh/ISIS as well as local militias, warlords, and occasionally security forces is further spreading corruption and violence. Click here to read more (external link).

One thought on “Illegal mining costs Afghanistan millions annually: UN

  1. *You
    create the
    “WAR BONANZA”
    and then;
    you take your ugly presence
    out of the
    equation- you
    are
    truly the ugliest of all !!!!!
    *

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *