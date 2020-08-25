Illegal mining costs Afghanistan millions annually: UN

AA: In its latest National Human Development Report on mineral extraction in Afghanistan, the UN Development Program said the war-ravaged country could have collected over $100 million from minerals in royalties and export duties alone on a yearly basis. It said control of mineral extraction by insurgent groups such as the Taliban and Daesh/ISIS as well as local militias, warlords, and occasionally security forces is further spreading corruption and violence. Click here to read more (external link).
*You
create the
“WAR BONANZA”
and then;
you take your ugly presence
out of the
equation- you
are
truly the ugliest of all !!!!!
*