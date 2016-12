Tolo News: The Afghan government has asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to lift sanctions against Hizb-e-Islami leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, who forged a peace deal with government early in September. In response about Hizb-e-Islami’s steps after sanctions are lifted against Hekmatyar, a Hizb-e-Islami spokesman, Hashmatullah Arshad, said it will take time but it will happen. Click here to read more (external link).