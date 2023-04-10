$800 Million Urgently Needed To Avoid Famine In Afghanistan, UN Says

AP: The UN food agency said on April 10 that it urgently needs $800 million for the next six months to help Afghanistan, which is at the highest risk of famine in a quarter of a century. Aid agencies have been providing food, education, and health care to Afghans in the wake of the Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed. But distribution has been severely impacted by a Taliban edict last December banning women from working at national and international nongovernmental groups. Click here to read more (external link).

