6 Million People in Afghanistan on Brink of Starvation, UN Warns

Khaama: This week, the UN warned all its member states that 70% of the people in Afghanistan are facing extreme hunger and need aid, while six million are facing the risk of famine. Martin Griffiths, the UN humanitarian chief, told the UN Security Council that Afghanistan faces multiple humanitarian, economic, climate, hunger and financial crises and urged donors to restore funding for development in Afghanistan. He asked the donors for about $770m to help Afghans survive the coming colder months. Meanwhile, he added that Afghanistan is facing a critical situation due to the halt to large-scale development aid. He also criticizes the current government that “Afghanistan’s de facto authorities must also do their part. Bureaucratic interferences and procedures slow down humanitarian assistance when it is needed most. Female humanitarian aid workers … must be allowed to work unhindered and securely. Moreover, girls must be allowed to continue their education.” Click here to read more (external link).