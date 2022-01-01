28,500 Children Killed in Past 16 Years in Afghanistan: UNICEF

Tolo News: Over 28,000 children have been killed in conflicts since 2005 in Afghanistan, the United Nations Children’s Fun (UNICEF) said on Friday in a press release. According to UNICEF, Afghanistan has the highest number of verified child casualties since 2005: “Afghanistan, for example, has the highest number of verified child casualties since 2005, at more than 28,500 – accounting for 27 percent of all verified child casualties globally,” the press release reads. Click here to read more (external link).