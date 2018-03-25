Turkey to open new consulate in Afghanistan: Afghan Foreign Ministry

Hurriyet: Turkey has decided to increase its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and will soon open a new consulate in the country, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on March 25, citing the Afghan Foreign Ministry. In a statement, the ministry said Ambassador Oğuzhan Ertuğrul called upon the Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, during which both sides discussed ways and means to bolster bilateral ties. Ertuğrul said Turkey would soon establish a consulate in the country’s third-biggest city bordering Iran, according to the statement. Click here to read more (external link).