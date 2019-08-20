Tourists rush to Afghanistan’s scenic national park

Amin Alemi

Press TV, Bamyan

August 20, 2019

It seems to be like a dream to spend days in the nature for picnic in one of the world’s most dangerous countries, Afghanistan. But here in the central part of the country, people enjoy the beauties of one of the UNESCO world’s heritage sites in a peaceful atmosphere.

Here is Band-e-Amir . The first Afghan national park, located in central Bamiyan province of Afghanistan.

This amazing area is a complex of six natural lakes and thousands of people from across Afghanistan get to this area to enjoy their holidays, especially during summer season.

Options to enjoy in Band-e-Amir are numerous. Pedal boats inside the main lake known as Band-e-Haibat give you a better view of the area.

Some like this friendly group choose lake-sides to sit and cook. The view of the clear and cold water of Band-e- Amir tempts every tourist to swim.

Band-e Amir was recognized as Afghanistan’s first national park back in 2009. As official figures show, over 100,000 tourists have visited the site in the second week of August alone.