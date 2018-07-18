This is Afghanistan: the nomadic community living at the ‘end of the world’

Marta Pascual Juanola via WAToday (Australia): I could never have imagined that five years later my partner and I would be trekking along the country’s Karakoram, Pamir and Hindu Kush ranges, searching for one of the last nomadic cultures in the world: the Pamiri Kyrgyz. Afghanistan’s Kyrgyz nomads live in the high-altitude flats of the Wakhan corridor, a region created as a buffer zone between tsarist Russia and the British Empire in the 19th century. To this day the corridor remains one of the most isolated regions in the world, and one of very few areas within Afghanistan that has never been under Taliban control. Click here to read more and view photos (external link).