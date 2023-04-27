The tour operators offering holidays to Afghanistan

Financial Times: Despite security risks and the ongoing humanitarian crisis, a growing number of tourists are visiting the country “It is disturbing for us to see western travel vloggers roam freely about the country while Afghan women are banned from public parks, schools and universities,” says Azizzada. “Not to mention that Afghan journalists as well as their fellow Afghan vloggers are being arbitrarily jailed, beaten and punished by the Taliban. Instead . . . anyone travelling to Afghanistan ought to speak with Afghans who have been on the receiving end of the Taliban’s cruel rule.” Click here to read more (external link).