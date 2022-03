8am: The year 1400, which is now close to an end, was full of dark shaded images that will be recorded in the history as Dark Year of the 1400s. On the occasion of welcoming the New Year of 1401, Mazar-e-Sharif, with a long history of hosting tourists and guests from across the country on the occasions of New Year celebration is on the verge of being decorated for welcoming the people from around the country for celebrating the New Year. Click here to read more (external link).