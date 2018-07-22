Tajbeg Palace – The abandoned palace stands as a wounded but proud beacon of Afghan hope

Atas Obscura: Tajbeg Palace stands atop a knoll dominating Kabul as a concrete allegory to Afghanistan’s recent past. Rusting wheels that once supported the manually-operated cable car that transported Queen Soraya to her husband in the nearby Darul Aman Palace share faded opulence with ornate architraves, hacked marble, and grammatically incorrect Taliban graffiti. Click here to read more (external link).