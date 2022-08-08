Major Airlines Still Not Making Flights to Kabul

Tolo News: Two months have passed since the ground services contract of the country’s airfields with the United Arab Emirates GAAC company was signed, but so far no major airline company has resumed its flights to Afghanistan. According to the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, talks are ongoing to transfer the country’s airspace contract to foreign companies. Once this contract is signed, major airlines will resume their flights to Kabul. Currently, PIA of Pakistan, Mahan and Taban companies of Iran, and a Qatari company operate at Kabul airport and transfer passengers, along with domestic airlines. Click here to read more (external link).