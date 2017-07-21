Kam Air Purchases Airbus A340 ‘To Boost Aviation Industry’

Tolo News: One of Afghanistan’s prominent private aviation companies, Kam Air, has purchased a new Airbus A340 airliner as part of its efforts to boost the aviation industry in the country, officials of the company said. The Airbus A340 is a long-range, four-engine, wide-body commercial passenger jet airliner developed and produced by the European aerospace company Airbus. The A340 was assembled in Toulouse, France. It has the capacity to seats up to 375 passengers in the standard variants and 440 in the stretched -600 series. Kam Air officials have said that the airliner will help the company to conduct direct flights between Afghanistan and the United States in the near future. Click here to read more (external link).