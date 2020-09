Tolo News: Kunduz officials said Tuesday that civilian flights between Kabul and Kunduz have resumed after ten years. According to the local officials, there will be two flights a week from Kabul to Kunduz and vice versa. Kunduz Airport was rebuilt around a year and a half ago, but a number of residents of Kunduz province say that a number of facilities at the airport are incomplete and there are problems. Click here to read more (external link).