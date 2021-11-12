Kabul Airport is Functional But Intl Flights Scarce, Expensive

Tolo News: Officials at Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said that although the airport is operational to allow for international flights in the country, due to the political challenges the flights have not become normal. “We do not have a specific timetable and schedule for flights as we used to have in Kabul airport. Only our domestic flights continue to a few provinces of the country: From Kabul to Mazar-e-Sharif, Herat and Kandahar,” said Ghulam Jailani Wafa, deputy chief of (ACAA). Click here to read more (external link).