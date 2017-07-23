Ghani Calls For The Revival of Afghanistan’s Tourism Industry

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday reassured the people of Afghanistan that peace and security will come to the country, and called for the revival of Afghanistan’s tourism industry to be used as a source against terrorism. Ghani made the remarks during a scientific and research seminar in Kabul on challenges facing the tourism industry. He said that Afghanistan could become a popular tourism destination and that it had the capacity to host up to five million tourists a year. Click here to read more (external link).