Flydubai resumes Kabul flights following a 2-year suspension

Khaama: Flydubai is resuming flights between Kabul and the United Arab Emirates, as confirmed by the Afghanistan Consulate General in Dubai. This decision comes after a two-year suspension of these flights and marks a significant development in air travel between the two destinations. Currently, two local airlines, Ariana Airlines and Kam Air, are the primary carriers operating in the country. However, passengers have voiced numerous complaints regarding the substantial ticket price hikes on flights between Kabul and Dubai. Click here to read more (external link).