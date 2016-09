Tolo News: Marking World Tourism Day, the Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) said on Tuesday that despite a five percent drop in the number of foreign tourists to Afghanistan, due to insecurity, the sector had generated an annual income of almost one billion Afghanis. MoIC spokesman Harun Hakimi said foreign tourists can travel to 12 provinces of the country that have over 200 historical sites. Click here to read more (external link).