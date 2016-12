The Mirror (UK):¬†These images show the faces of Afghanistan’s people – in a region where the Taliban no longer exercise their rule of terror. Locals from the Afghan Pamir – an area between Tajikistan and Pakistan – are grateful for the peace of their region. Photographed by travelling snapper Eric Lafforgue, they live in a region promoted by the Afghan government to try and attract tourists in search of adventure. Click here to view photos (external link).