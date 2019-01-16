Afghanistan: ‘Naive, Reckless’ Tourists Couchsurfing In War-Torn Nation

AFP: Many take their chances by staying with Afghan strangers they find through the Couchsurfing network, rather than paying for a room in a hotel protected by armed guards and bullet-proof doors. “Staying with people and dressing to blend in a bit makes it possible to travel in Afghanistan with not too big of a risk,” says Barr, who — with his dark hair and beard, and dressed in the baggy pyjama-style shalwar kameez favoured by most Afghan men — stands out less than most foreigners. Click here to read more (external link).