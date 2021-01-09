Afghan passport ranked the world’s least powerful

Ariana: Japan has the world’s most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to 191 countries around the world visa-free or visa on arrival. The Henley Passport Index, which measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports from time to time based on data received from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), has released its report for 2021. Meanwhile, Afghan citizens have visa-free or visa on arrival access to 26 countries only, ranking 110th place or the world’s least powerful passport. Click here to read more (external link).