Afghan Passport Ranked the World’s Least Powerful

8am: The new ranking of the Henley Passport Index shows that the Afghan passport is still the world’s least powerful passport. The Henley Passport Index, which measures the world’s most travel-friendly passports from time to time based on data received from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), has released its report for 2022. Japan has the world’s most powerful passport as its citizens can travel to 191 countries around the world visa-free or visa on arrival. Click here to read more (external link).