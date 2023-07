Tolo News: Local officials in Bamiyan said that in the last four days, nearly 50,000 domestic tourists visited the ancient and recreational places of the province. Some tourists that came from other provinces said they came for Bamiyan’s ancient and recreational places. “People wish to come to Bamiyan and visit Band e Amir because it has good views and weather,” said Sifat Ullah, a Kabul resident. Click here to read more (external link).