Tolo News: Speaking at a press conference at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC), passport department officials said that the passport-issuing process is set to begin tomorrow (Monday) in 14 more provinces of Afghanistan. Alem Gul Haqqani, director of the passport department, told reporters that with these 14 additional provinces, a total of 32 provinces will be completely capable of issuing passports for applicants. Click here to read more (external link).