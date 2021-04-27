Two Afghan Buses Crash Head-On, Killing 7 And Injuring Dozens

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

April 27, 2021

Afghan officials say at least seven people were killed and more than 70 others were injured in an overnight traffic accident near the capital, Kabul.

The accident involved two passenger buses that crashed head-on in the Paghman district along the Kabul–Kandahar highway, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on April 27.

Arian said the injured were transferred to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Last week, at least 15 people were killed and a dozen were injured when a truck and passenger bus collided in the southern province of Zabul.

Afghanistan’s poorly maintained roads, as well as reckless driving by motorists, cause dozens of deaths annually.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

