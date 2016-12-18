Traffic Accidents Leave At Least 18 Dead In Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

December 18, 2016

Reports from Afghanistan say at least 14 Afghans have been killed after a civilian bus hit a truck on the main highway in western Afghanistan.

Officials said the bus was on its way from the western city of Herat toward the capital, Kabul, when the accident took place on December 18 in the Gulistan district of Farah Province.

Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said around a dozen of the wounded were in critical condition.

In the southwestern province of Nirmroz, four people were reported killed and more than 30 injured when a bus overturned.

Mohammad Arab, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the accident took place late on December 17 in the province’s capital, Chakhansoorl.

Hundreds of people die in traffic accidents on highways across the country every year.

Based on reporting by AP, Khaama Press, and dpa

