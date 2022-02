8am: A traffic accident in the Khwaja Ghar district of Takhar province left 3 dead and 2 injured, sources in the province confirm. Sayed Yusuf, a local official in the district confirmed the accident and said it had taken place on Friday night, February 18. Mr. Yusuf has stated the negligence of drivers as the main reason for the traffic accidents. Click here to read more (external link).