Tolo News: An Afghan school girl was killed on Sunday after allegedly being hit by a foreign forces vehicle on the airport road in Kabul.
Immediately after the incident, angry residents and school children converged at the scene to express their anger over the issue. Click here to read more (external link).
School Girl Killed In Road Accident Involving Foreign Forces
