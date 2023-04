Khaama: At least 220 people were injured due to road accidents during the three days of Eid-ul-FItr in western Herat Province, the official said. Over Eid, there were twice as many injuries in road accidents as usual. Motorcycle accidents were the leading cause of injury. According to the officials, the reason for accidents could be speed driving, damaged roads, and not following traffic rules. Click here to read more (external link).