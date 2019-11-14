Dozens Of Afghans Die In Road Accident In Iran

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

November 14, 2019

A road accident in southeast Iran has killed 28 Afghan nationals, the semiofficial ILNA news agency reports.

The report says 21 people were also injured when two crowded minibuses collided near the town of Khash in Sistan and Baluchistan Province early on November 14, some 1,500 kilometers southeast of the capital, Tehran.

The region is a route used frequently by traffickers to smuggle illegal Afghan migrants, usually in crammed vehicles.

Iran has one of the world’s worst road-safety records due to unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services, as well as disregard for traffic regulations.

Some 17,000 people die annually on average in accidents in Iran. In July, 18 people were killed and 14 injured in two separate road accidents in central Iran.

Based on reporting by AP

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.