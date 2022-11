Khaama: Nearly 30 people have reportedly been injured, according to the Taliban health officials in Zabul province in southern Afghanistan, as a result of a traffic accident on the Kabul-Kandahar highway. The disastrous traffic accident happened as a consequence of a collision of a Mazda car that was related to a wedding ceremony with a truck, according to Abdul Hakim Hakimi, head of Zabul Public Health, who spoke to the media today, Monday, October 31. Click here to read more (external link).