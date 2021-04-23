At Least 15 Killed In Traffic Accident In Southern Afghanistan

Radio Free Afghanistan

April 23, 2021

At least 15 people were killed when a truck and passenger bus collided in Afghanistan’s southern province of Zabul.

Regional spokesman Gul Islam Sial told RFE/RL on April 23 that at least 12 more people were injured in the overnight crash that occurred in the Shar-e Safa district of the province.

An oil tanker truck was involved in the collision with a passenger bus along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, according to the head of the health department of the province, Lal Mohammad Tokhi.

Sial blamed the accident on poor roads.

According to the officials, the passengers were heading back to their homes from southern province of Helmand.

Afghanistan’s poorly maintained roads, as well as reckless driving by motorists, cause dozens of deaths annually.

With reporting by dpa

