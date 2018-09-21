At Least 15 Killed By Bus-Truck Crash In Western Afghanistan

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

September 21, 2018

Authorities in western Afghanistan say at least 15 people, including three women and two children, were killed early on September 21 when a bus hit a truck on Afghanistan’s Highway 1 — the ring-road highway that links the city of Herat to Kabul.

At least 30 other people were injured by the accident in the Pozak area of the Bakwa District in the western province of Farah, officials said.

Nasir Mehri, a spokesman for Farah’s provincial governor, told RFE/RL that the bus was traveling to Kandahar from Herat Province when the accident happened.

Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for Farah’s provincial police chief, said the bus driver was driving too fast at the time of the accident.

Underdeveloped highways, reckless driving, and poorly maintained vehicles are blamed for the deaths of hundreds of people every year on Afghanistan’s roads.

With on reporting by dpa

