8am: Prominent women’s rights activist, Zarifa Yaqubi, was released from Taliban custody in Kabul. A source, who refused to be identified due to security threats, confirmed to Hasht-e Subh that Miss. Yaqubi was released from Taliban custody in Kabul today (Monday, December 12th). The source did not comment on the fate of her four male colleagues who were imprisoned with her on November 3rd. Click here to read more (external link).