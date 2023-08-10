Zardari: Return of the IEA emboldened TTP

Ariana: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister says that the return of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] has emboldened the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been implicated in numerous attacks in the neighboring country in the past year. Responding to the increase in terror attacks in Pakistan, Zardari said that it was clear that the return of the IEA had emboldened the TTP. “If Afghan Taliban (IEA) blame Pakistan, that would first hurt its own people and then Pakistan,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).