Zakharova Says Americans ‘Deliberately’ Left Weapons in Afghanistan

Tolo News: The Russian foreign ministry’s spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, in a press conference claimed that the the US deliberately left weapons in Afghanistan, and “now they are destabilizing the situation because terrorists may get hold of them.” Speaking at the press conference, Zakharova said that “we will not be surprised if these weapons soon surface in disputed areas of the region and other places.” In the meantime, former US president Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, said that 700,000 advanced pieces of military equipment has been left in Afghanistan. “They are the second largest arm dealers in the world right now. We give it to them–brand new trucks, brand new planes, brand new guns, rifles. 700,000 rifles and guns, think of that: 700,000. They only need 40,000, probably not even that, so they are selling the rest, making a fortune, we left it there,” Trump said. Click here to read more (external link).