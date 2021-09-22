Zahra Joya: the Afghan reporter who fled the Taliban – and kept telling the truth about women

The Guardian (UK): Just over a month ago, Zahra Joya left her house in Kabul to walk to her office, as she had been doing every day. From this small office, Joya, a journalist, ran Rukhshana Media, the news agency she founded last year to report on the stories of women and girls across Afghanistan. By the time she returned home in the afternoon, however, men with guns were on street corners and her sisters were shut inside their house, shaking with fear. In just a few hours, normal life had been obliterated. Click here to read more (external link).