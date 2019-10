AFP: Afghanistan’s ruling elite and international power brokers must listen to the fast-growing youth population — including junior Taliban members — if the war is ever to end, the country’s new youth delegate to the United Nations says. In a nation at war for 40 years and where two-thirds of the population is aged 24 or under, twenty-year-old Aisha Khurram says the younger generation’s concerns have been shunted aside even as they inherit the conflict. Click here to read more (external link).