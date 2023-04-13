Young Man’s Suicide Adds to Rising Suicide Rates in Bamyan Province

8am: According to local sources, the young man, who was known to be a hardworking employee of a private company in Bamyan city, hanged himself on Thursday, 13 April, in the village of Siyah-Khak, in the Fuladi valley of Bamyan center. In recent months, the suicide rate among young people in several provinces of the country has increased. Poverty, unemployment, hopelessness, domestic violence, and restrictions imposed by the Taliban are cited as reasons for the increase in suicide among young people. Click here to read more (external link).