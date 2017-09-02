Wrath of Trump Unlikely to Deter China-Backed Pakistan

Michael Hughes: China’s immediate public defense of Pakistan against charges of harboring terrorists levied by President Donald Trump should be seen as a troubling sign in Washington – for Beijing’s staunch support will allow Islamabad to destabilize Afghanistan indefinitely and with impunity. U.S. threats to cut-off aid and cozy up to India will also amount to nothing more than noise because Pakistan can now rely on its Chinese benefactor, both economically and militarily, for survival. Click here to read more.