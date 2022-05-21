Worst Fears Of Iranian Dissidents In Afghanistan Realized After Arrests, Killing

RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi: After the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, Afghanistan became an unlikely refuge for a small number of dissidents from neighboring Iran. The Western-backed Afghan government granted asylum to the Iranian nationals, who were allowed to live freely without the fear of political persecution. But after the Taliban seized power in August 2021, some Iranian dissidents expressed fear that they could be targeted by the militant group. Those worries have been realized after the Taliban allegedly arrested two Iranian dissidents. Another was mysteriously killed earlier this year. Click here to read more (external link).