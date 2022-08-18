World Must End Waiting for Reopening of Girls’ Schools in Afghanistan: Barr

8am: Associate director of the Women’s Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, Heather Barr, says that the international community should not wait for the reopening of girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan, adding that the world must respond and act to this issue. Heather Barr tweeted on Thursday (August 18) that the doors of girls’ schools above the sixth grade may not be opened soon and expecting this to happen without practical pressure on the Taliban is not achievable. Barr has stated this in response to the statements of the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid that said that there is a dispute of thoughts among religious scholars regarding the opening of girls’ schools. Click here to read more (external link).

