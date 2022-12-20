Women’s Rights Defined by the World, Not Acceptable: Hanafi Says

Khaama: Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the acting minister of vice and virtue said on Tuesday that the interim regime of Afghanistan is fully committed to respecting women’s rights “defined by Islam”, not that of the world. In a gathering in Parwan province on Monday, Mr. Hanafi reiterated that abiding by Islamic law has been one of the key objectives of their movement. They have struggled for decades to succeed in implementing the Sharia laws, not their personal theories in the country. This comes as girls’ schools above grade six have been closed since the Taliban’s return to power in August 2021, and women have been banned from participating in public places such as parks, recreational places and more. Click here to read more (external link).