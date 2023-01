8am: Local sources said on Tuesday, January 10, that the Taliban’s Vice and Virtue Agents in Baghlan, in addition to shutting down women’s hairdressing salons, have warned land owners and dealers to refrain from issuing rent premises to women’s hairdressing salons. The Taliban have already closed women’s hair salons in Kunduz, Takhar and Badakhshan provinces. Click here to read more (external link).

Related